Queen’s Park peace officer dies in collision

A Queen’s Park peace officer died over the weekend in a collision, a social media post by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Donna Skelly confirmed.

In the post, she shared Joshua Camacho, who has been a member of the Legislative Protective Service for three years, died early Sunday morning in a motor vehicle crash.

Details about the collision have not been released.

“Joshua … was known for his professionalism and commitment to service.” read the post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.”

Premier Doug Ford also extended his condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues.

“We are extremely grateful for the men and women who keep Queen’s Park safe every day, and my thoughts are with everyone at the Legislative Protective Service at this difficult time,” read his statement on X.