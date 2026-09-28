Toronto police searching for man wanted for sexual assault in Rouge River Park

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 28, 2026 7:26 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a male wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Rouge River Park.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Sept. 27 at approximately 3 p.m. along the Mast Trail in the Rouge River Park pathway.

Police say the female victim was walking along the trail in the park when the male suspect allegedly approached and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male with dark brown eyes and bushy eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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