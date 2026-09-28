Vehicle strikes teen pedestrian, 2 parked cars in Scarborough

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a 16-year-old male pedestrian was among three people injured after a vehicle appeared to lose control in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:09 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police say the teen was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries after he was struck.

The vehicle also struck two parked cars.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were both treated for non life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the vehicle to lose control. There’s no word on charges at this point.

CityNews obtained video showing the vehicle crashing into the second parked car.