Bell signs agreement with Cisco to collaborate on sovereign AI infrastructure

Mirko Bibic, CEO Bell Canada speaks during All-In 2026, an artificial intelligence (AI) conference in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2026 10:11 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2026 11:28 am.

MONTREAL — Bell Canada and U.S. technology company Cisco say they will collaborate to provide sovereign AI infrastructure for Canadian customers.

The pair announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding that will make use of Cisco’s AI, networking, security and infrastructure technologies.

The companies say the partnership will help Canadian organizations deploy, secure and manage AI infrastructure in Canada, while giving customers more flexibility in how they access and scale sovereign AI capacity.

It’s the latest in a series of announcements from Bell related to its growing AI and tech offerings.

The company signed a deal in June with Cohere for the AI firm to operate its large language models through Bell AI Fabric, with support from two other companies.

Earlier this month, Bell said it intends to quadruple the size of its planned data centre project in Saskatchewan, with the expansion expected to boost the capacity of the facility to 1.2 gigawatts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police say undercover officers posed as gun buyers to infiltrate alleged gun trafficking network

Undercover Toronto police officers posed as online gun buyers to infiltrate and dismantle an alleged gun trafficking network, the Inspector of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said on Tuesday. Inspector...

1h ago

Toronto woman says Meta won't let her talk to a human after killing her accounts

OTTAWA — A Toronto woman says Meta permanently shut down her Facebook and Instagram accounts without warning — and her only recourse has been to talk to AI chatbots.

5m ago

Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

22h ago

Mississauga mayoral hopefuls to face off in debate as election race enters critical stretch

With less than a month until voters choose Mississauga's next mayor, four of the city's leading candidates will take centre stage Thursday night for a highly anticipated debate that could help shape the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police say undercover officers posed as gun buyers to infiltrate alleged gun trafficking network

Undercover Toronto police officers posed as online gun buyers to infiltrate and dismantle an alleged gun trafficking network, the Inspector of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said on Tuesday. Inspector...

1h ago

Toronto woman says Meta won't let her talk to a human after killing her accounts

OTTAWA — A Toronto woman says Meta permanently shut down her Facebook and Instagram accounts without warning — and her only recourse has been to talk to AI chatbots.

5m ago

Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

22h ago

Mississauga mayoral hopefuls to face off in debate as election race enters critical stretch

With less than a month until voters choose Mississauga's next mayor, four of the city's leading candidates will take centre stage Thursday night for a highly anticipated debate that could help shape the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos