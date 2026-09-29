Carney in Vancouver for announcements on energy, ocean protection

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Vancouver today, where he’s set to make a major announcement related to the energy industry.

According to his official itinerary, Carney will also make an announcement at a later event related to ocean protection.

It comes as the Liberal government falls under scrutiny from environmentalists for its new economic and labour bill.

Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, would streamline project approvals for large industrial projects across Canada.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has criticized the bill, calling it a “monster” that can bulldoze over species at risk.

The House of Commons is not sitting this week but returns next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

The Canadian Press