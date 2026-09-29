Eiffel Tower chief to step down after exclusion of female staff during Hindu delegation visit

The Eiffel Tower reopens following a one-day strike over restrictions on women during a visit by a Hindu delegation, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 29, 2026 10:11 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2026 11:36 am.

PARIS (AP) — The head of the company that runs the Eiffel Tower will step down at the end of the year after female staff at the landmark building in Paris were excluded during a visit by a Hindu religious group.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, director general of the Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), will leave his post after an investigation conducted by an independent firm uncovered a series of operational failures in relation to the visit on Sept. 5.

The failures resulted “in female staff being excluded from the visit that day, an unacceptable situation,” a SETE statement on Tuesday said. Ruivo was appointed at the end of 2018.

The Eiffel Tower, which attracts 7 million visitors a year, was closed on Sept. 7 due to a staff strike in protest over what a union official described as “unacceptable” management instructions.

Anger grew among staff of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) iconic landmark after management told employees that female workers should not be in contact with the delegation from Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The group, known as BAPS, is a worldwide religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan sect, a branch of Hinduism. It had been holding celebrations to mark the inauguration of a traditional Hindu stone temple in Paris.

Ariel Weil, chair of SETE, said on Tuesday she has requested measures and training programs promoting gender equality to be implemented.

It was not the first time the 137-year-old tower has been closed by industrial action. It was shut for six days in February 2024 because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, and higher wages.

The Associated Press

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