GM, executive director of Ajax soccer club accused of defrauding club of $650K

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 29, 2026 1:31 pm.

The executive director and general manager of the Ajax FC Soccer Club have been accused of defrauding the club out of $650,000 over two years, Durham police allege.

Durham police say the investigation began in Dec. 2024 after they received reports of irregularities found in the banking transactions for the club.

After an investigation that including the analysis of several years of financial statements, it was alleged that more than $650,000 of league funds were found to have been transferred from the Ajax Soccer Club account to various accounts between early 2023 and 2024.

The accused were employed as the executive director and general manager of the Ajax FC Soccer Club.

Vicki Scott, 50, of Whitby has been charged with fraud over $5,000, launder proceeds of crime and breach of trust. Richard Karikari, 47, of Ajax is also facing charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of trust.

Both were released on an undertaking.

The Ajax Soccer Club tells CityNews the individuals charged are no longer affiliated with soccer club and haven’t been in any capacity since 2024.

In a statement, they say the club has undergone significant leadership changes and is operating under a new executive team and board of directions who, along with staff and volunteers, have no relationship with those charged in this case.

“The current leadership has been working diligently to address issues arising from past events, support affected members, strengthen governance, and ensure the club continues to operate with transparency, accountability, and the best interests of the community at the forefront,” read a statement from President David Cadenas Jimenez.

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