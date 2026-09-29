Two Hamilton men are facing a series of charges after a violent daylight carjacking allegedly left a 62-year-old woman injured before police tracked down her stolen vehicle.

Hamilton police say officers were called to a shopping plaza at 86 Mall Rd. at approximately 8:38 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a carjacking.

Investigators allege the victim had just arrived at the plaza and was unloading items from her vehicle when she was approached by two men.

According to police, one of the suspects grabbed the woman’s purse and demanded her vehicle keys. During the confrontation, the victim was allegedly placed in a headlock and thrown to the ground before the suspects fled with both her purse and vehicle.

The 62-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the stolen vehicle was equipped with GPS tracking technology, allowing officers to quickly monitor its movements across the city. About 15 minutes after the alleged carjacking, officers located the vehicle at a gas station on King Street.

As police attempted to move in, investigators allege the driver sped away in the stolen vehicle and struck a marked police cruiser while fleeing the scene. The passenger attempted to escape on foot but was arrested following a short pursuit.

Two men facing charges

Officers continued tracking the stolen vehicle and later found it abandoned in the area of Belmont Avenue. A second suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Abdulrahman Ali, 21, of Hamilton, has been charged with robbery, motor vehicle theft with violence used, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent and fraud under $5,000.

Hussain Yahya Jawad, 23, of Hamilton, has been charged with robbery, motor vehicle theft with violence used, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation and failing to comply with a release order.

Both accused were held in custody pending bail hearings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hamilton Police.