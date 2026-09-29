The best player in the deal, regardless of cap hit or sweeteners or cost of doing business.

That is what John Chayka was gunning for in Monday’s blockbuster trade that sent cap-friendly power forward Matthew Knies to the Columbus Blue Jackets and brought top-line winger Kirill Marchenko to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“There’s a lot of good players in the NHL, very few that can impact winning and can single-handedly dictate outcomes of games. We believe that Kirill is one of those players for us,” Toronto’s general manager said Tuesday morning, just hours after the trade and hours before the club’s home opener against the Montreal Canadiens (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT).

Marchenko inked a six-year, $75-million extension, which required MLSE ownership’s stamp of approval, as part of the transaction.

“A big commitment from the club. That was a player that wasn’t willing to just go anywhere. Wants to win. He wants to be part of a world-class organization,” Chayka said.

“While it’s an expensive player, we think it’s a player that fits and we can build around.”

The GM described the deal as “complicated.” Discussions on sending Knies, who lacks trade protection, to Columbus began early in the off-season and grew serious over the past several weeks.

A fire was burning under all that smoke.

The Blue Jackets knew Marchenko had no interest in re-signing in Ohio and are adamant about changing their culture. They want players who want to be there.

Thing is, Knies wanted to stay in Toronto. That wasn’t enough, however, to prevent the aggressive Chayka from seeking an upgrade — a play driver with 40-goal potential who can complement centres Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

“You have to give up quality to get quality, and we gave up some quality people and some quality players,” Chayka said. “But ultimately, my job is to always make the team as best as possible. And not just collect talent but put together a team that fits and works.”

Chayka raves about Marchenko’s skating

Simply put: The Leafs see more upside in Marchenko, a speedy right shot who can play both wings, transport the puck and snipe from distance.

“He skates very well with the puck,” coach Jim Hiller said. “A lot of times a player can skate really well, they get the puck and they slow down a little bit. He’s one of those guys that seems to accelerate with the puck. I know he loves having the puck.

“He’s a shot threat, and he distributes. So, there’s lots there for us. He’ll be a really strong addition.”

As for the subtraction, Chris Tanev says the room was “very surprised” by the deal, particularly with the timing of it landing one day before puck drop and a couple days after the club flew to Knies’s home state of Arizona to bond.

“It can be a s—– business, right?” Tanev said. “He’s a great guy and very good player, so Columbus is getting a horse with him. And just good person, good player. Obviously, he’ll be missed here. It’s a s—– part of the business, but we’re welcoming in an amazing player that I’ve heard nothing but great things about.

“(Marchenko) is a very dynamic player, and he’s tough to defend. So, we’re very excited to have him on our team as well.”

Chayka thanked Knies, Steven Lorentz and Emil Andrae for their service and acknowledged that Columbus was getting a strong asset.

“Matthew’s a great player. There’s no doubt about it,” Chayka said. “Look, I apologized to him for the noise over the last several months. I don’t think it was necessarily fair to him. This was the only (trade) we seriously considered as a management crew. These things happen. He understands. He’s a professional athlete, and he’s a smart kid. But he took the news well. I mean, it’s a good young team he’s going to. I think it’s a good fit for him. I think he’ll do well.”

Marchenko is in Toronto sorting out his immigration and work visa, but his availability for the home opener is unknown. If he plays, Chayka will dress eight(!) forwards making their Maple Leafs debuts.

That alone speaks to the GM’s overhaul of a roster he assures he’ll remain “patiently aggressive” to improve as the season unfolds.

The deal-maker ain’t done dealin’.

“We’re not going to do anything before tonight,” Chayka said, “but then we’ll react as the team plays.”

Miles Wood will have “a chance to earn his way back up” to the NHL, according to Chayka. The forechecker cleared waivers prior to the trade and will start the season with the Marlies.

Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) will require four to six months of rehab and starts the season on long-term injured reserve. Chayka says he’s “hopeful” the goalie can return to action…. Rookie Gavin McKenna skipped Tuesday’s optional morning skate ahead of his pro debut. Power move.