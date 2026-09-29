Man dragged to death by NYC subway train after bag snags on door, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was dragged to death by a New York City subway train when a bag he was carrying got stuck in the door during the Monday evening rush hour commute, according to police.

Yaw Boahene, 57, had been exiting the train at a Brooklyn subway station around 6 p.m. when his bag, which police described as a shopping bag, snagged in the closing train doors. The Brooklyn resident was pulled onto the tracks and run over by the train as it left the station, police said in a statement.

Officers arrived to find Boahene “unconscious and unresponsive” on the train tracks, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The police investigation is ongoing.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subway system, referred questions about the incident to police.

Dragging deaths happen from time to time on the nation’s largest subway system. In 2022, a 20-year-old commuter was killed after his backpack or a piece of his clothing got stuck in the door as he was trying to get onto a train at the Columbus Circle station in upper Manhattan.

The Associated Press