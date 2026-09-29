Man in his 50s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 29, 2026 9:05 pm.

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Scarborough, according to police.

Officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road are around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they located a man suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say the victim has been transported to a hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

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