Man in his 50s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Posted September 29, 2026 9:05 pm.
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Scarborough, according to police.
Officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road are around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they located a man suffering from stab wounds.
Paramedics say the victim has been transported to a hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately available.