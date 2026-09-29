Montreal Canadiens down Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Gavin McKenna’s NHL debut

Josh Anderson and Alexandre Carrier had a goal and an assist each as the Montreal Canadiens topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in the regular-season opener for both teams Tuesday.

Zachary Bolduc also scored for Montreal, which got 25 saves from Jakub Dobes.

William Nylander replied with both goals for Toronto. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots in his first game with the Maple Leafs.

No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna and Russian winger Kirill Marchenko also made their Toronto debuts – along with seven other teammates – following an off-season of change after the Original Six franchise missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade last spring.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are coming off a campaign that saw them take a massive step following a long and painful rebuild before falling to the Stanley Cup-winning Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

Nylander opened the scoring just 48 seconds into the first period when he stepped around Montreal captain and reigning Selke Trophy winner Nick Suzuki at the blue line before ripping a shot upstairs to send the Scotiabank Arena crowd into orbit.

Anderson evened things at 10:53 when he batted a rebound out of mid-air in front. Bolduc pushed Montreal ahead from the slot at 4:52 of the second and Carrier fired past Bobrovsky’s glove at 13:12 of the third.

Nylander got one back for the Maple Leafs with 4:14 left in regulation, but the home side couldn’t find an opening-night equalizer.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: McKenna, Marchenko, who was acquired Monday from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade, and Bobrovsky were joined by defenceman Darren Raddysh, and forwards Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sisson, Brandon Duhaim, Teddy Blueger and Zack MacEwen in playing their first game for the club.

Canadiens: Chris Kreider made his debut after signing before training camp following the winger’s release by the Anaheim Ducks.

KEY MOMENT

Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson cut to the net before sending the puck in front to Bolduc for him to fire past Bobrovsky for a 2-1 lead in the second.

KEY STAT

Nylander tied Zdenek Nedved (48 seconds on Oct. 7, 1995) for the fourth-fastest goal to start a season-opener in franchise history.

COMING UP

Maple Leafs: Host the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

Canadiens: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.