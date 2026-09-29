Motorcyclist injured in Gardiner Expressway crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the crash occurred around 8:11 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway before the northbound Don Valley Parkway

Paramedics say the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the rider.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not yet known.