Motorcyclist injured in Gardiner Expressway crash

Some delays were seen on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway following a collision on Tuesday September 29, 2026. (City of Toronto Traffic Camera)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 29, 2026 9:35 pm.

A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the crash occurred around 8:11 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway before the northbound Don Valley Parkway

Paramedics say the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the rider.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not yet known.

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