Tesla driver wanted after 2 police officers struck during Oshawa arrest investigation

Durham police have since identified the driver of the Tesla as Yaseen Waggan, 23, of Ajax, and are seeking information about his whereabouts. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 29, 2026 5:41 am.

Durham police are searching for a 23-year-old Ajax man after two officers were struck by a Tesla SUV during an investigation that began with a traffic stop and led to the seizure of a replica firearm and drugs.

The incident unfolded in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, when officers were conducting proactive patrols in Oshawa.

According to police, officers spotted an Acura sedan travelling at a high rate of speed on Simcoe Street North without its lights on at approximately 1:05 a.m. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly fled and failed to stop for police.

Investigators said officers later located the Acura parked and unoccupied in a residential driveway. After a brief search of the neighbourhood, police found the driver allegedly hiding in a backyard and took him into custody.

Police said a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a replica firearm and drugs. Investigators also determined the suspect was bound by court-ordered conditions that prohibited him from having care or control of a motor vehicle and required him to remain at his residence during overnight hours.

While officers continued their investigation, police said a Tesla SUV entered the area at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, officers attempted to speak with the driver after the Tesla came to a stop. During the interaction, the vehicle allegedly reversed and struck two officers before fleeing the scene.

One officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, police said. A second officer sustained minor injuries and also sought medical treatment.

Durham police have since identified the driver of the Tesla as Yaseen Waggan, 23, of Ajax, and are seeking information about his whereabouts.

Waggan is wanted on charges including flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, failing to identify self to an officer and fail to remain at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Waggan’s location to contact Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5357. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.

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