Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West intersection around 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police said in a post on social media that all eastbound and westbound lanes on Dundas Street are closed between Hampshire Gate and Woodchester Drive for the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately clear.

FATAL COLLISION:

– Winston Churchill Blvd and Dundas Street West #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Pedestrian pronounced at scene

– All E/B and W/B lanes on Dundas Street closed between Hampshire Gate and Woodchester Dr

– Avoid the area

– C/R 6:01 p.m.

-… — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 29, 2026