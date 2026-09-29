The Houthis, Iran, and the risk of a wider war

A soldier from Yemen's Houthi rebels stands in front of a giant banner of the Kaaba, during a rally to protest Saudi Arabia's accusation that the Houthis targeted Islam's holiest site in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 29, 2026 7:18 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have further complicated any chance at restoring global security and trade in the Middle East, after taking control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Yemen’s Red Sea coastline.

They’ve since attacked numerous Saudi Arabian ships trying to pass through, as well as launched drone attacks into country. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked U.S. President Trump for help, but Trump has ruled out US airstrikes, rather offering intelligence and other supports.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Peter Bates, a former Canadian Foreign Service Officer and Fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, to discuss what the Houthis are after, what Iran has to gain, and whether or not Trump will rethink the US’ involvement.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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