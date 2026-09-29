The Houthis, Iran, and the risk of a wider war

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have further complicated any chance at restoring global security and trade in the Middle East, after taking control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Yemen’s Red Sea coastline.

They’ve since attacked numerous Saudi Arabian ships trying to pass through, as well as launched drone attacks into country. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked U.S. President Trump for help, but Trump has ruled out US airstrikes, rather offering intelligence and other supports.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Peter Bates, a former Canadian Foreign Service Officer and Fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, to discuss what the Houthis are after, what Iran has to gain, and whether or not Trump will rethink the US’ involvement.

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