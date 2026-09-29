Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens to battle as new NHL season begins

Toronto Maple Leafs' Gavin McKenna (92) skates against the Ottawa Senators during second period NHL hockey pre season action in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2026 8:20 am.

A new NHL season kicks off tonight with some historic rivalries and the reigning Stanley Cup champions celebrating their title.

The Carolina Hurricanes will raise their championship banner before taking on a Florida Panthers side reinvigorated by the return of captain Aleksander Barkov.

Four Canadian teams are also in action, starting with No. 1 draft pick Gavin McKenna and the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting a Montreal Canadiens team that made it to the Eastern Conference final last season.

Toronto is coming off completing a blockbuster trade that saw the front office acquire Kirill Marchenko, Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins from the Columbus Blue Jackets for Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae and a 2027 2nd-round pick.

The Edmonton Oilers also begin their first season under head coach Mike Babcock, hosting the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks.

Opening night play also includes an original six matchup between the Bruins and the New York Rangers in Boston, and a tilt between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Golden Knights in Vegas.

The Calgary Flames kick off their season Thursday at home against the Seattle Kraken, the Winnipeg Jets get started Friday when they host the Bruins, and the Ottawa Senators play their first game Saturday when they visit the Leafs in Toronto.

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