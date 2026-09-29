Toronto OPP investigating fatal cement truck crash on Hwy 401

The Toronto detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver on Highway 401 on Tuesday.

Police responded to a collision involving a cement truck at around 9:20 a.m. on the on-ramp to Highway 401, eastbound from northbound Kennedy Road in Toronto.

A cement truck rolled over while on the ramp. The driver, a 57-year-old from Scarborough, was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The on-ramp from Northbound Kennedy Road to eastbound Highway 401 is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police.