Toronto woman charged after alleged break-in, theft at provincial government office: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 29, 2026 8:41 am.

A 36-year-old Toronto woman is facing multiple criminal charges following an incident at an Ontario government office earlier this month, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Officers with the OPP’s Queen’s Park detachment were called to a government office in Toronto on Sept. 3 at approximately 8 a.m. after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

Following an investigation, police arrested Helene Sharpe, 36, of Toronto, and charged her with three offences, including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breaking and entering.

Police have not released details about the nature of the alleged incident, the specific government office involved, or what property was allegedly taken.

Sharpe was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 16.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the OPP.

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