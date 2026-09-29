Toronto woman says Meta won’t let her talk to a human after killing her accounts

OTTAWA — A Toronto woman says Meta permanently shut down her Facebook and Instagram accounts without warning — and her only recourse has been to talk to AI chatbots.

Jasmine Ault says she has lost 20 years of memories in her Facebook account and has not been able to restore the account or reach a human being at Meta.

Media outlets have reported similar experiences among users of Meta’s platforms in the United States.

Markus Giesler, a professor of marketing at York University, says social media platforms have become very important to people’s personal lives and careers, and suspending an account can have financial consequences.

He says efforts to regulate social media platforms should also address issues like access and being able to talk to a human being at a company.

The Canadian Press has reached out to a Meta spokesperson but has not yet heard back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press