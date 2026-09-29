U.S. bans on imported Canadian dairy, whey protein, alcohol in effect

The United States’ ban on Canadian goods has kicked in as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, this comes as the trade war between the U.S. and Canada continues.

While the trade restrictions on Canadian goods are unlikely to significantly affect Canadian economic growth in the near term, they mark the latest fracture in Ottawa’s relationship with the Trump administration.

When asked about the bans Monday, Trump repeated his claim that Canada treats the United States badly but said he thinks there will be a trade deal in the coming weeks.

The ban is in effect on many Canadian goods including alcohol, whey protein, whey products, molasses and motorcycles.

-With files from The Canadian Press