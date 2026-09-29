University of Guelph promises review, changes after chaotic homecoming party

University of Guelph signage is shown in Guelph, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2026 12:45 pm.

The president of the University of Guelph says a large, unsanctioned homecoming party off campus last weekend risked the safety of students and neighbours and the school will work to prevent such incidents in the future.

Rene Van Acker says some of the university’s students and others who do not attend the school got involved in property damage and other disruptive behaviour.

Guelph police say the Saturday gathering was “significantly larger” than similar events in recent years and officers were dealing with objects being thrown, people climbing buildings, as well as shoplifting and vandalism at nearby businesses.

They say officers laid several criminal and provincial charges, including causing a disturbance and numerous alcohol-related offences.

Van Acker says the University of Guelph is “deeply disappointed” by what happened and will work to make sure it cannot happen again.

The president says the school is grateful for first responders, Guelph General Hospital and city staff for their response over the weekend.

Police say they continue to review reported incidents, video and other evidence, and additional charges may be laid.

Guelph is among the university towns that have at times struggled to contain rowdy off-campus parties in the fall.

In Ottawa, the annual Panda Game between the Carleton University and University of Ottawa football teams is taking place this weekend and Carleton says it recognizes the event can affect nearby communities.

Post-game misbehaviour in recent years included people flipping a car and stealing street signs, and has sent several people to the hospital.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Toronto police say undercover officers posed as gun buyers to infiltrate alleged gun trafficking network

Undercover Toronto police officers posed as online gun buyers to infiltrate and dismantle an alleged gun trafficking network, the Inspector of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said on Tuesday. Inspector...

3h ago

Canadian says Meta won't let her talk to a human after killing her accounts

OTTAWA — A Toronto woman says Meta permanently shut down her Facebook and Instagram accounts without warning — and her only recourse has been to talk to AI chatbots.

19m ago

Toronto OPP investigating fatal cement truck crash on Hwy 401

The Toronto detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver on Highway 401 on Tuesday. Police responded to a collision involving...

19m ago

Top Stories

Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Toronto police say undercover officers posed as gun buyers to infiltrate alleged gun trafficking network

Undercover Toronto police officers posed as online gun buyers to infiltrate and dismantle an alleged gun trafficking network, the Inspector of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said on Tuesday. Inspector...

3h ago

Canadian says Meta won't let her talk to a human after killing her accounts

OTTAWA — A Toronto woman says Meta permanently shut down her Facebook and Instagram accounts without warning — and her only recourse has been to talk to AI chatbots.

19m ago

Toronto OPP investigating fatal cement truck crash on Hwy 401

The Toronto detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver on Highway 401 on Tuesday. Police responded to a collision involving...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos