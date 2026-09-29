The president of the University of Guelph says a large, unsanctioned homecoming party off campus last weekend risked the safety of students and neighbours and the school will work to prevent such incidents in the future.

Rene Van Acker says some of the university’s students and others who do not attend the school got involved in property damage and other disruptive behaviour.

Guelph police say the Saturday gathering was “significantly larger” than similar events in recent years and officers were dealing with objects being thrown, people climbing buildings, as well as shoplifting and vandalism at nearby businesses.

They say officers laid several criminal and provincial charges, including causing a disturbance and numerous alcohol-related offences.

Van Acker says the University of Guelph is “deeply disappointed” by what happened and will work to make sure it cannot happen again.

The president says the school is grateful for first responders, Guelph General Hospital and city staff for their response over the weekend.

Police say they continue to review reported incidents, video and other evidence, and additional charges may be laid.

Guelph is among the university towns that have at times struggled to contain rowdy off-campus parties in the fall.

In Ottawa, the annual Panda Game between the Carleton University and University of Ottawa football teams is taking place this weekend and Carleton says it recognizes the event can affect nearby communities.

Post-game misbehaviour in recent years included people flipping a car and stealing street signs, and has sent several people to the hospital.