2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan homicide; guns, cocaine and ketamine seized

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 29, 2026 11:44 am.

More than a year after a Toronto man was found dead inside a Vaughan commercial unit, York Regional Police (YRP) say two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder following a lengthy homicide investigation that also uncovered a cache of firearms, ammunition and illegal drugs.

Investigators announced Tuesday that Daniel Fearon, 40, of Toronto, and Sherrie Donovan, 41, of Toronto, have each been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Deuvane Donald Francis of Toronto.

Police were called to a commercial property near Langstaff Road and Jane Street on Aug. 27, 2025, at approximately 2:36 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Officers arriving at the scene located a man inside one of the units suffering from what police described as obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Francis had been killed the previous day, on Aug. 26, 2025.

Nine guns seized during police raid in Niagara

Following what police described as a lengthy investigation, homicide detectives identified two suspects. One suspect was arrested on Sept. 22, 2026, while the second was taken into custody a day later.

As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Niagara Region, where police say they seized nine firearms and ammunition, along with significant quantities of suspected illegal drugs.

According to investigators, officers recovered more than 900 grams of cocaine, more than 200 grams of ketamine, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, nine firearms and ammunition.

In addition to the murder charge, Fearon faces numerous weapons and drug offences.

Those charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, ketamine and methamphetamine, as well as multiple firearms-related offences involving the alleged unauthorized possession and storage of prohibited and non-restricted firearms, prohibited devices and ammunition.

Police allege six prohibited firearms and three non-restricted firearms were among the weapons seized.

Despite the arrests, investigators say the case remains active.

York Regional Police believe at least two unidentified suspects remain outstanding and are continuing to appeal for information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit.

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