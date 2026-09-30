Canadians mark fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A residential school survivor and a representative from Survivors’ Secretariat discuss where Canada stands in terms of reconciliation as we mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted September 30, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2026 6:01 am.

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

Beginning in the 19th century, more than 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were separated from their families and communities and sent to church-run residential schools where abuse, malnutrition and inadequate health care were rampant.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded in its landmark 2015 final report that the school system was a central element of a state-backed policy of cultural genocide.

Between 1857 and 1996, 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded residential schools. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission initially documented the deaths of 3,200 children at residential schools. However experts at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation — who continue to comb through millions of records — say the actual number could be much higher.

The establishment of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 was among the recommendations in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report.

CBC/Radio-Canada, APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation are hosting their annual Remembering the Children event on Parliament Hill.

The 90-minute ceremony will feature speeches from residential school survivors, elders and Indigenous leaders. Performances by Tia Wood, Soleil Launière, Silla and Adrian Sutherland are also scheduled.

Guests and participants are encouraged to bring a pair of children’s shoes to place at the front of the stage to honour the children who attended residential schools.

Separate events to mark the day are taking place across the country, including in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Iqaluit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to speak at an event in Edmonton.

“On this day, we gather to honour every child taken by the residential school system and to stand in solidarity with those who survived it. As denialist voices seek to distort the past, our collective responsibility to uphold the truth is more important than ever,” said Stephanie Scott, the executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

“Honouring these children means facing our history with unwavering honesty and ensuring that ‘Never Again’ is not just a phrase, but a binding commitment backed by meaningful action.”

Canadian Heritage Minister Marc Miller said the day is an opportunity for non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples to come together and reflect on the legacy of residential schools.

“Reconciliation is a responsibility we all share, and by connecting with each other and our history, we can help build a future grounded in understanding, respect and hope.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

An Every Child Matters flag flies in the breeze during the second annual South Island Powwow at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga residents divided over direction of the city ahead of municipal election: poll

Mississauga residents are divided right down the middle when it comes to whether the city is heading in the right direction or on the wrong track, according to a new poll. The Canada Pulse Insights...

1h ago

Chow leads, Bradford gains ground with Toronto voters as election nears: poll

A new poll suggests Mayor Olivia Chow maintains a commanding lead in Toronto's mayoral race, even as her personal approval ratings trend downward. The latest survey from Liaison Strategies found Chow...

2h ago

Pedestrian killed in Mississauga hit-and-run, pickup truck driver outstanding: police

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Tuesday evening, officials say. Emergency crews were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West intersection just after...

11h ago

Queen's Park mourns legislative protective service officer killed in weekend crash

Ontario political leaders and staff at Queen's Park are mourning the death of a Legislative Protective Service officer who was killed in a motor vehicle collision over the weekend. In a statement released...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga residents divided over direction of the city ahead of municipal election: poll

Mississauga residents are divided right down the middle when it comes to whether the city is heading in the right direction or on the wrong track, according to a new poll. The Canada Pulse Insights...

1h ago

Chow leads, Bradford gains ground with Toronto voters as election nears: poll

A new poll suggests Mayor Olivia Chow maintains a commanding lead in Toronto's mayoral race, even as her personal approval ratings trend downward. The latest survey from Liaison Strategies found Chow...

2h ago

Pedestrian killed in Mississauga hit-and-run, pickup truck driver outstanding: police

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Tuesday evening, officials say. Emergency crews were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West intersection just after...

11h ago

Queen's Park mourns legislative protective service officer killed in weekend crash

Ontario political leaders and staff at Queen's Park are mourning the death of a Legislative Protective Service officer who was killed in a motor vehicle collision over the weekend. In a statement released...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos