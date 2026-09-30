George Brown college suspends new intakes for jewellery program

George Brown Polytechnic has suspended intake for it's world-renowned Jewellery programming. Audra Brown with how the suspension of the courses will have an impact on Canada's jewellery industry.

By Audra Brown

Posted September 30, 2026 8:25 am.

George Brown Polytechnic is suspending new student intakes for its jewellery programs for the 2027-28 admission cycle, leading professionals to wonder about the future of the Canadian jewellery industry.

“The hope was that they would restructure the program a little bit,” shared Kesha Frank, the co-CEO of FTJCo Fine Jewellery in Toronto. “We make and manufacture everything on site. And the vast majority of our staff came out of the George Brown program.”

In a statement Tuesday, George Brown College tells CityNews this decision was informed by a range of factors, including the program’s long-term financial position, the costs associated with specialized studio-based program delivery, required investments in lab safety, and compliance and broader challenges affecting the post-secondary sector.

In March 2025, George Brown students rallied to appeal to the college to keep the jewellery programs running after they say cuts were made.

While new intakes will not be accepted, those already enrolled will be able to continue their courses.

“I think it would be important for George Brown to designate their program as a core red-labelled trade. Right now, it’s considered more of an art. And if it were registered as a trade, then it would be protected from these types of cuts,” said Frank.

The college has also said that a federal cap on international students has created difficulties, reducing international student enrolment and creating financial challenges.

Colleges across the country have announced the suspension of dozens of programs in response to a lower federal cap on international students, who usually pay high tuition fees that support college budgets.

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Ottawa announced last year it would issue up to 408,000 study permits in 2026, down from 437,000 permits in 2025 and 485,000 in 2024.

Experts say the suspension could affect the future of the Canadian jewellery industry, saying the programs are unique in Canada and among the best in the world.

“Graduates coming out of the George Brown program were far and above really anything that I have personally seen in the industry. It’s important to sustain the industry as a whole,” said Frank.

“If we don’t have young people coming in to take those spots, our beautiful, vibrant jewellery industry here in Toronto and in Canada will atrophy.”

And it’s not just students who are affected. Faculty have lost jobs, some facing uncertain futures.

“So it’s devastating. I’m not sure what is next for us,” said Yalda Mohajer, a goldsmith and instructor.

Despite that impact on the industry, George Brown says the current delivery model is not sustainable.

However, the college has said that the suspension does not mean a formal closure of the programs, and that they would explore alternative models for future jewellery education.

Exterior view of George Brown College in Toronto on November 20, 2025. CITYNEWS
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