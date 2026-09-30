Halton police warn of spike in residential break-ins, with homes near trails ‘specifically targeted’

A Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. HRPS/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 30, 2026 12:42 pm.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) believes organized crime groups are responsible for a recent spike in residential break-ins, with the culprits taking advantage of reduced daylight hours to shield their illicit activities.

Investigators also say the suspects are specifically targeting homes that back onto trail systems, or are near green spaces.

“Thieves are taking advantage of reduced daylight hours, with most break-ins occurring between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” a HRPS release states.

“Unlit and unoccupied homes are particularly vulnerable. In many cases, suspects gain entry by smashing rear doors or windows using tools, exploiting the darkness to conceal their movements.”

Investigators believe the break-ins are well-planned, with the suspects often conducting surveillance on neighbourhoods and taking note of homeowners’ schedules.

“Entry is typically made once they believe the home is empty,” the release adds. “Once inside, thieves quickly ransack bedrooms and other areas, targeting cash, jewelry, luxury items, and government identification. Most incidents are completed within minutes, with suspects fleeing undetected.”

Investigators say the suspects dress in dark clothing, with facial coverings and backpacks “allowing them to blend in with pedestrian traffic along residential streets and trail systems.”

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