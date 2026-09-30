Hulk star Lou Ferrigno fulfils childhood dream meeting with Pope Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Incredible Hulk fulfilled a childhood dream by meeting with Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday.

Lou Ferrigno, who starred as the Marvel character during its 1977–1982 U.S. television run, met with the American pope and chatted briefly with him at the end of Leo’s general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“I’m here because it’s a lifelong dream for me to meet the pope,” Ferrigno told reporters. Noting that one side of his family hails from the southern Amalfi region, Ferrigno said he grew up hearing about the pope in a Catholic Italian family.

“I’m very, very honoured to be here to see Pope Leo, because it’s my whole life, it’s a dream coming true.”

He posed for photographers, mimicking the gesture that made him famous in his on-screen transformation from Bruce Banner into the superhero Hulk — raising his fists and then bringing them down in a smashing motion.

Ferrigno, a retired professional bodybuilder, starred as Hulk in the CBS series before going on to other television and film roles.

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