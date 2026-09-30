‘I can’t sleep:’ Toronto woman says she can’t live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot.

“It became so bad it started impacting my livelihood,” said Gillian Fahey, who purchased her Logan Avenue home, south of Eastern Avenue back in May of 2026. She still owns the home and is fighting to return.

She and several of her neighbours say the overnight noise, consisting of heavy trucks beeping and “scraping the pavement” is coming from 50 Booth Avenue, Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation facility, located directly behind a series of attached homes on the south end of Logan Avenue.

“Much of the work being done is only in the overnight hours, between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. and that’s our issue,” Fahey said. “Just constant banging and back-up alarm noise from large trucks which appear to be sorting garbage picked up and placed there.”

The depot has been in that location for decades which, according to City staff, supports work done by multiple divisions, including street sweeping, pothole repairs, emergency response, storm recovery, snow removal, and waste management activities.

Fahey and her neighbours don’t disagree the location is important.

“Not at all, we’re not asking for it to shut-down, we just want the city to find ways to reduce the noise,” she said. “During the daytime hours, this place is pretty much silent. All of this noise is overnight and the effects are detrimental.”

Fahey says shortly after moving into her new home, she had to call out of work due to sleep deprivation.

“When I did go in, I was making very silly mistakes at work, attention to detail mistakes that happen when you’re not getting good sleep.”

She reached out to the city multiple times to complain but was met with responses that the facility, due to the municipal work involved, is exempt from noise bylaws.

“Then I spent thousands of dollars on magnetic window inserts to try to see if that would help. And it didn’t,” Fahey said.

Fahey thought she was alone but quickly learned from neighbours that similar complaints have been raised with the city for nearly six years. Now, in an attempt to get back into the home she just bought, she’s organizing an effort with her neighbours to increase pressure on the city to address the situation.

“What we’re asking is: Can this work be done at other times? If not, please add white noise broadband backup alarms to the case wheel loaders being used.”

She points to Metrolinx, which after dealing with a round of similar complaints in the construction of the Ontario Line, installed those alarms to mitigate noise pollution.

While City staff did not answer if that’s being considered when Speakers Corner reached out for comment, they said they’re aware of the concerns being raised.

“While the safety alarms cannot be disabled, we have taken steps to reduce noise where possible while maintaining safe operations and complying with applicable law.” said Alan Pacheco, Director of Winter and Seasonal Services.

As for the work being done overnight, Pacheco says it’s to dump debris collected by street sweepers and large vehicles into waste collection bins.

“The street sweepers operate in multiple shifts throughout the day and night to keep Toronto’s streets clear, including overnight to clear arterial roads, which is done overnight to minimize disruption on arterial roads and ensure they’re clear for heavy daytime traffic,” he said.

But Fahey, who to escape the noise now rents a condo a block north of the home she owns, argues whatever changes they made have not made a difference.

“I was fortunate enough to have the means to move out but my neighbours here are still dealing with this. It’s not getting better and I can’t move back until it does,” Fahey said.

Fahey and her neighbours say they’ll continue to rally hoping the city will do more to address their concerns.

“Just come out here at 2 a.m. You’ll see the problem,” Fahey said. “Our message is, even if you’re a government authority, you don’t infringe on people’s reasonable enjoyment of their property if there’s reasonable alternative ways to do the work that you’re statutorily authorised to do.”

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