Man charged with arson and 10 other offences in Ajax fire that damaged multiple homes

A man from Ajax is facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with an alleged arson that damaged multiple homes last month.

Emergency crews were initially called to the area of Rossland Road West and Church Street North on Aug. 24, for reports of a residential fire.

According to investigators, a fire was set to an unoccupied home and later spread to neighbouring houses, causing significant damage to multiple properties.

Detectives said one of the neighbouring homes was occupied at the time of the fire, but the residents were able to escape to safety.

“Multiple other homes were doused in an accelerant but did not ignite,” police added in a press release shared Wednesday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Roshvin Crofton of Ajax. He was arrested on Monday and charged with 11 offences, including arson, break and enter, mischief damage to property over $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court the next day. No other details were released.