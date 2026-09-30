A motorcyclist is dead following a collision involving a turning vehicle in Oakville on Tuesday evening, according to Halton police.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dundas Street East and Eighth Line at approximately 6:45 p.m. following reports of a serious crash.

Police say the motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators told 680 NewsRadio that preliminary information suggests the motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed through the intersection when it collided with a vehicle that was making a turn.

Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, though investigators have not released further details as they continue to examine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Halton police closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Dundas Street East between Postridge Drive and Eighth Line to allow collision reconstruction officers to investigate. The roadway has since reopened.