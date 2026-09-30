They were so close, yet so far.

Several passengers on a Lakeshore West GO train say they were stranded for up to two hours after the train stalled not far from its destination at Union Station.

A rider named AJ told CityNews he boarded the train at Appleby Station at 9:19 a.m. and it was scheduled to arrive at Union at 10:15 a.m.

But right as the train approached Union Station, it stalled.

“We reached outside Union … then we were stranded and they said there was some equipment issue and eventually they said that another train will come that will take us to Union.”

AJ says messages over the intercom relayed that the situation would be rectified shortly, but hours later he and other antsy passengers were still waiting.

“This is a two-hour plus delay,” he said in a phone interview while still onboard the stalled train.

“The least they should have done is told us that this will take this much amount of time. Every ten or fifteen minutes they said, ‘It will get better shortly.’ Two hours is not shortly.”

AJ said the train wasn’t as packed as usual due to the Truth and Reconciliation stat holiday, but it was still “nearly full.”

A Metrolinx spokesperson confirmed that the train stalled due to equipment issues, but called it “an isolated incident with minimal impacts to trips on Lakeshore West and East lines.”

The train has since safely arrived at Union Station, but not before several riders took to social media to share their frustrations.

@GOtransit @GOtransitLW no lie 1.5 hrs stuck on track near Spadina. This happened on another GO line yesterday. What’s going here? Entire work morning gone, gone, gone. — Phil Acto (@TheFortOfKnox) September 30, 2026

@GOtransit @Metrolinx 1.5 hours sitting in go train just outside union station waiting for rescue train on lakeshore west



This cannot be the level of service — Asim (@meetdotasim) September 30, 2026

Wow it’s been about three years since posting on here @Metrolinx – we have been stuck on your train on lakeshore for an hour and a half now. I got on this thing @ 920 . Can we please with this? #gotrain — TrashyFyres somewhere else (@Doubills) September 30, 2026