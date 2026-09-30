Passengers stranded for hours on stalled GO Train near Union Station

GO Transit train. Photo: CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 30, 2026 1:17 pm.

They were so close, yet so far.

Several passengers on a Lakeshore West GO train say they were stranded for up to two hours after the train stalled not far from its destination at Union Station.

A rider named AJ told CityNews he boarded the train at Appleby Station at 9:19 a.m. and it was scheduled to arrive at Union at 10:15 a.m.

But right as the train approached Union Station, it stalled.

“We reached outside Union … then we were stranded and they said there was some equipment issue and eventually they said that another train will come that will take us to Union.”

AJ says messages over the intercom relayed that the situation would be rectified shortly, but hours later he and other antsy passengers were still waiting.

“This is a two-hour plus delay,” he said in a phone interview while still onboard the stalled train.

“The least they should have done is told us that this will take this much amount of time. Every ten or fifteen minutes they said, ‘It will get better shortly.’ Two hours is not shortly.”

AJ said the train wasn’t as packed as usual due to the Truth and Reconciliation stat holiday, but it was still “nearly full.”

A Metrolinx spokesperson confirmed that the train stalled due to equipment issues, but called it “an isolated incident with minimal impacts to trips on Lakeshore West and East lines.”

The train has since safely arrived at Union Station, but not before several riders took to social media to share their frustrations.

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