Peel Regional Police (PRP) are warning residents about a recent rise in distraction thefts after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of approximately $19,000 worth of gold jewellery during a brazen encounter in Brampton.

Investigators say the theft happened on July 28 at around 6 p.m. near Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.

According to police, the woman was walking in the area when she was approached by two women travelling in a white SUV. One of the suspects allegedly got out of the vehicle, touched the victim’s feet and hugged her in what appeared to be a friendly interaction.

During the encounter, police say the suspect secretly swapped the victim’s gold necklace for a metal one and removed three gold bangles from her wrists before fleeing.

PRP investigators will share more details at a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police probing surge in similar incidents

The theft is one of hundreds being investigated across Peel Region as police grapple with a dramatic increase in the crime.

Peel police say they have received more than 230 reports of distraction thefts this year, while a total of 266 incidents had been reported by Aug. 12. The number marks a significant increase from previous years, with investigators recording 25 incidents in 2024 and 222 in 2025.

Detectives are now examining potential links between thefts reported in Peel and similar incidents elsewhere in Ontario. Police say older adults are often targeted while alone, either in public places or outside their homes.

Investigators say suspects commonly initiate conversations, ask for directions, offer gifts or attempt physical contact as a way to gain trust and distract victims.

Statistics released by Peel police show nearly 85 per cent of reported incidents occurred during afternoon hours between noon and 4 p.m., while 77 per cent involved gold necklaces, chains, pendants or other jewellery.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said many of the thefts happen in a matter of seconds.

“These incidents can happen in a matter of seconds, and suspects may often rely on appearing friendly or helpful to gain the victim’s trust,” Andrews said. “Investigators across the region are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable. We also want residents to recognize these tactics, trust their instincts and create distance when something does not feel right.”

Police are reminding residents to remain aware of their surroundings and to be cautious when approached by strangers.

Anyone with information about the Brampton incident or other distraction thefts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.