Elderly woman robbed of $19K in gold jewellery as Peel police warn of surge in distraction thefts

Peel Regional Police. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2026 10:13 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are warning residents about a recent rise in distraction thefts after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of approximately $19,000 worth of gold jewellery during a brazen encounter in Brampton.

Investigators say the theft happened on July 28 at around 6 p.m. near Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.

According to police, the woman was walking in the area when she was approached by two women travelling in a white SUV. One of the suspects allegedly got out of the vehicle, touched the victim’s feet and hugged her in what appeared to be a friendly interaction.

During the encounter, police say the suspect secretly swapped the victim’s gold necklace for a metal one and removed three gold bangles from her wrists before fleeing.

PRP investigators will share more details at a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police probing surge in similar incidents

The theft is one of hundreds being investigated across Peel Region as police grapple with a dramatic increase in the crime.

Peel police say they have received more than 230 reports of distraction thefts this year, while a total of 266 incidents had been reported by Aug. 12. The number marks a significant increase from previous years, with investigators recording 25 incidents in 2024 and 222 in 2025.

Detectives are now examining potential links between thefts reported in Peel and similar incidents elsewhere in Ontario. Police say older adults are often targeted while alone, either in public places or outside their homes.

Investigators say suspects commonly initiate conversations, ask for directions, offer gifts or attempt physical contact as a way to gain trust and distract victims.

Statistics released by Peel police show nearly 85 per cent of reported incidents occurred during afternoon hours between noon and 4 p.m., while 77 per cent involved gold necklaces, chains, pendants or other jewellery.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said many of the thefts happen in a matter of seconds.

“These incidents can happen in a matter of seconds, and suspects may often rely on appearing friendly or helpful to gain the victim’s trust,” Andrews said. “Investigators across the region are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable. We also want residents to recognize these tactics, trust their instincts and create distance when something does not feel right.”

Police are reminding residents to remain aware of their surroundings and to be cautious when approached by strangers.

Anyone with information about the Brampton incident or other distraction thefts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I can't sleep:' Toronto woman says she can't live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot. “It...

1h ago

Canadians mark sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

17m ago

Scarborough Busway officially opens Wednesday

The Scarborough Busway opened on Wednesday, bringing faster travel for nine different bus routes in the east end of the city. The dedicated four-kilometre transit corridor will operate between Kennedy...

24m ago

What's open/closed on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

As Canada marks its fifth National Day of Truth and Reconciliation with events and ceremonies across the country, there will be some closures in place as the day is federal statutory holiday. However,...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I can't sleep:' Toronto woman says she can't live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot. “It...

1h ago

Canadians mark sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

17m ago

Scarborough Busway officially opens Wednesday

The Scarborough Busway opened on Wednesday, bringing faster travel for nine different bus routes in the east end of the city. The dedicated four-kilometre transit corridor will operate between Kennedy...

24m ago

What's open/closed on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

As Canada marks its fifth National Day of Truth and Reconciliation with events and ceremonies across the country, there will be some closures in place as the day is federal statutory holiday. However,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos