Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal rules Canada failing to prosecute genocide of Indigenous people, uphold international law

The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) has ruled that Canada is in violation of international law for failing to investigate and prosecute crimes against Indigenous people.

In its final judgement issued Wednesday, the human rights panel said Canada was also in “a deliberate state of contempt” for what it calls a failure to sign and enforce international human rights doctrines on genocide, enforced disappearances and apartheid.

The tribunal’s ruling comes on the fifth annual National Truth and Reconciliation Day Wednesday, following public hearings held in May in Montreal.

The 78-page judgment also says Canada has failed to meet its responsibilities laid out by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 2015.

“The TRC’s finding that residential schools were a central element of a policy amounting to cultural genocide is mostly deprived of practical effect by the extremely limited criminalization of genocide in Canadian domestic legislation,” the tribunal said.

The international opinion court was created in 1979 to investigate crimes against humanity and human rights violations.

Despite former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s declaration in 2019 accepting the finding of genocide by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Inquiry and a motion in the House of Commons in 2022, the panel says there has been no accountability or changes in public policy regarding the treatment of Indigenous Peoples.

“After widespread, systematic and most serious violations of human rights, States have the duty to restore and guarantee the fundamental rights of the victims,” the judgement ruled. “This includes the obligation to investigate, prosecute and punish the perpetrators, and to provide truth, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence.”

The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal on Missing Indigenous Children and Unmarked graves in Montreal, May 28, 2026. (Gareth Madoc-Jones, CityNews)

The PPT also released recommendations across 10 areas to governments at all levels as well as to the Catholic Church and other religious organizations.

More coming…