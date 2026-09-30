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2 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving medical emergency at B.C. mall

Photo shows a firetruck in the foreground and a black pickup truck involved in a crash at at Delta, B.C. mall in which two people were killed and two others injured on Sept. 30, 2026. CITYNEWS/1st Due Media

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 30, 2026 2:57 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2026 3:35 pm.

Police in Delta, B.C., say two people have been killed in a crash at the Tsawwassen Mills mall and two others are injured.

They say early information indicates the driver of the vehicle may have experienced a medical emergency before the collision.

Police say the injured were treated at the scene by ambulance teams and transported to hospital. 

“The incident is not related to the Truth and Reconciliation Walk that was taking place on Tsawwassen First Nation lands at the time,” police said in an updated news release on Wednesday.

“There is no ongoing risk to public safety.”

Video posted online from the scene at the Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre shows a truck against the mall’s exterior and police tape surrounding the area, along with ambulances and a helicopter in the parking lot.

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A statement from Tsawwassen First Nation says it is deeply saddened to confirm the incident, which occurred during its walk for truth and reconciliation.

The Nation says it would not share additional details at this time out of respect for families and ongoing response efforts.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday about a crash involving pedestrians at the mall and dispatched “a number of crews.”

Video posted online shows a truck against the mall’s exterior and police tape surrounding the area, along with ambulances and a helicopter in the parking lot. 

By early afternoon, police tents had been set up around the crash site in front of a Boston Pizza restaurant beside one of the entrances to the shopping centre. 

A black pickup truck towing an equipment trailer could be seen bearing the word “Alpine” on its front door, though police later covered the logo.

The vehicle front end was damaged.

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