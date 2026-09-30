Police say parents to face charges after a Michigan toddler displayed a gun at daycare

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Detroit-area toddler who pulled a loaded pistol out of his backpack at a daycare will face charges in the case, police said Wednesday.

In a statement, police in Canton Township said the parents would make an initial court appearance Thursday. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office declined to offer details or additional comment, saying it would wait until a judge signs off on the charges.

No one was injured Monday when the boy held a gun in a holster at Childrens World Early Learning Center. Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy praised a staff member for their quick and safe intervention.

One of the child’s parents is a police officer in the Detroit area, Bialy said earlier this week, though the gun was not described as a work firearm. The chief said it was “shocking” to see a video of the boy handling the gun.

“The video is hard to watch, but I’m comforted by the fact that nobody was injured,” Bialy told reporters.

Under Michigan law, firearms must be locked up at home when children are present. The penalties depend on the facts of each case, but they are greatly enhanced if a gun is fired and someone is wounded or killed.

A man from Newaygo County is serving more than three years in prison after his 5-year-old grandson was fatally shot by another child who got access to a shotgun.

The Associated Press