Scarborough Busway officially opens Wednesday

The TTC's new Scarborough Busway officially opens on September 30. Photo credit: TTC

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 30, 2026 10:46 am.

The Scarborough Busway opened on Wednesday, bringing faster travel for nine different bus routes in the east end of the city.

The dedicated four-kilometre transit corridor will operate between Kennedy and Ellesmere stations then connect to Scarborough Town Centre through Ellesmere Road’s priority bus infrastructure.

City officials say it will carry more than 100,000 riders and trips between Kennedy and Scarborough Town Centre are expected to take 15 minutes, saving riders more than an hour per week on their commute.

The busway is in place until the three-stop Scarborough subway extension project is completed. It will see Line 2 Bloor-Danforth extended to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East. The extension isn’t expected to open until 2030.

The Busway plan was rolled out in November 2023 after a Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment on July 24 of that year forced an early closure of the aged corridor.

Nine different TTC bus routes will be using the Busway and offer frequent express service to try and match the old Line 3 passenger demand. The following bus routes will be adjusted:

  • 38 Highland Creek
  • 129 McCowan North
  • 131 Nugget
  • 133 Neilson
  • 154 Curran Hall
  • 903 Kennedy Stn-Scarborough Express
  • 904 Sheppard-Kennedy Express
  • 938 Highland Creek Express
  • 939 Finch Express

Service on these routes will no longer operate on Kennedy Rd. and Midland Ave. Riders can board and exit buses at new stops located at Tara Ave, Lawrence East Station and Ellesmere Station.

Photo credit: TTC

Those who are travelling along Kennedy Rd. and Midland Ave. can continue to use the 43 Kennedy and 57 Midland routes.

The RT replacement bus lanes on Kennedy Road and Midland Road in Scarborough will be removed when the Busway is in service.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I can't sleep:' Toronto woman says she can't live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot. “It...

1h ago

Canadians mark sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

19m ago

Elderly woman robbed of $19K in gold jewellery as Peel police warn of surge in distraction thefts

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are warning residents about a recent rise in distraction thefts after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of approximately $19,000 worth of gold jewellery during a brazen encounter...

58m ago

What's open/closed on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

As Canada marks its fifth National Day of Truth and Reconciliation with events and ceremonies across the country, there will be some closures in place as the day is federal statutory holiday. However,...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I can't sleep:' Toronto woman says she can't live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot. “It...

1h ago

Canadians mark sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

19m ago

Elderly woman robbed of $19K in gold jewellery as Peel police warn of surge in distraction thefts

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are warning residents about a recent rise in distraction thefts after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of approximately $19,000 worth of gold jewellery during a brazen encounter...

58m ago

What's open/closed on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

As Canada marks its fifth National Day of Truth and Reconciliation with events and ceremonies across the country, there will be some closures in place as the day is federal statutory holiday. However,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos