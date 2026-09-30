Scarborough Busway officially opens Wednesday

The Scarborough Busway opened on Wednesday, bringing faster travel for nine different bus routes in the east end of the city.

The dedicated four-kilometre transit corridor will operate between Kennedy and Ellesmere stations then connect to Scarborough Town Centre through Ellesmere Road’s priority bus infrastructure.

City officials say it will carry more than 100,000 riders and trips between Kennedy and Scarborough Town Centre are expected to take 15 minutes, saving riders more than an hour per week on their commute.

The busway is in place until the three-stop Scarborough subway extension project is completed. It will see Line 2 Bloor-Danforth extended to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East. The extension isn’t expected to open until 2030.

The Busway plan was rolled out in November 2023 after a Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment on July 24 of that year forced an early closure of the aged corridor.

Nine different TTC bus routes will be using the Busway and offer frequent express service to try and match the old Line 3 passenger demand. The following bus routes will be adjusted:

38 Highland Creek

129 McCowan North

131 Nugget

133 Neilson

154 Curran Hall

903 Kennedy Stn-Scarborough Express

904 Sheppard-Kennedy Express

938 Highland Creek Express

939 Finch Express

Service on these routes will no longer operate on Kennedy Rd. and Midland Ave. Riders can board and exit buses at new stops located at Tara Ave, Lawrence East Station and Ellesmere Station.

Photo credit: TTC

Those who are travelling along Kennedy Rd. and Midland Ave. can continue to use the 43 Kennedy and 57 Midland routes.

The RT replacement bus lanes on Kennedy Road and Midland Road in Scarborough will be removed when the Busway is in service.