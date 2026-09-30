Blue Jays’ Shapiro backs Guerrero Jr. after comments: ‘I know how much he cares’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty.

By Sportsnet

Posted September 30, 2026 12:45 pm.

Mark Shapiro’s belief in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn’t wavered.

Despite a disappointing season from the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman, which ended with Guerrero issuing an apology for comments that surfaced in a Spanish-language interview before the club’s final series, Shapiro reiterated his belief in the six-time all-star while meeting with reporters on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

“The comments are what he was with us and how he responded to us, and that his feelings were authentic and genuine,” Shapiro said. “There have been players that have reacted and said similar things in the past when they’ve struggled and faced frustration. It’s a tough stage for a 27-year-old to be on and deal with that level of pressure and anxiety.

“But again, I doubled down on the fact that I believe in Vlad as a player and a person, and I know how much he cares. And that’s how I interpret those comments, that they weren’t a reflection of how much he cares.”

In a clip posted to social media from an upcoming podcast with Veronica Batista of Noticias Telemicro, Guerrero said he received his $500-million, 14-year contract not “for what I’m going to do, it was for what I already did, they didn’t pay me because I’m going to hit 40 every year, they paid me for what I already accomplished.”

Those comments created a firestorm on social media and led to the pre-game apology on Sept. 25.

“I probably didn’t understand what I was trying to say, or maybe I didn’t explain what I wanted to say,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “I’m here to apologize to everyone and letting them know that I am going to go into the off-season, I’m going to work very hard, I am going to be ready, I will be focused to make that contract a great one.”

Guerrero’s down year saw his OPS drop to .688 over 144 games as he hit a full-season career-low nine home runs, contributing to the Blue Jays’ fall from AL East champions to last in the division.

“We’ve obviously been talking about that all year,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday. “I’m encouraged now that we will have a better canvas to work with without the pressures of having to compete on a nightly basis, not only against his competition, but with the pressure of performance and what it means to win and lose in front of a fan base and an industry.”

As for the mechanics of Guerrero’s swing, Atkins said the two-time Silver Slugger “lost a little bit of (his) rhythm and timing pretty early in the season.”

“It started to impact his confidence, and once it impacted his confidence, the in-game adjustments and in-season adjustments became very difficult.”

Both Atkins and Shapiro spoke about the Blue Jays’ plan for Guerrero this off-season in hopes of returning the franchise pillar to peak form going forward.

“We need to make sure that we’ve considered all stakeholders and as much information as possible,” Atkins said of what that plan involves. “We’ve been doing that over the year, but want to consolidate it again and present our thoughts to him, download his (thoughts), and then allow him some time to breathe and reconnect.”

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