Toronto man, 47, charged with assaulting parking officer multiple times

Toronto police have arrested a 47-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a parking enforcement officer multiple times.

Authorities were called to the city’s Fashion District, near Wellington and Portland streets, just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of an assault.

Detectives said in a news release that the parking enforcement officer had just completed serving a parking ticket on a vehicle when the driver approached the victim and assaulted them multiple times.

Police said the victim was not seriously injured.

The suspect, later identified as Rohan Hutchinson of Toronto, fled the scene and was arrested a short time later at another location.

He was charged with four counts of assaulting a peace officer.