Queen’s Park mourns legislative protective service officer killed in weekend crash

Joshua Camacho is pictured here. Photo: Donna Skelly/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2026 5:38 am.

Ontario political leaders and staff at Queen’s Park are mourning the death of a Legislative Protective Service officer who was killed in a motor vehicle collision over the weekend.

In a statement released Sunday, Ontario Speaker Donna Skelly announced the death of Joshua Camacho, describing him as a valued member of the Legislative Assembly community.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Joshua Camacho, a beloved member of our Legislative Assembly family,” Skelly said.

According to the Speaker, Camacho worked as a peace officer at Queen’s Park for the past three years and was known for his professionalism and commitment to public service.

“Joshua passed away tragically in a motor vehicle accident early [Sunday] morning,” Skelly said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.”

Premier Doug Ford also offered condolences.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of Officer Camacho’s passing and I want to extend my condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues,” Ford said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the men and women who keep Queen’s Park safe every day, and my thoughts are with everyone at the Legislative Protective Service at this difficult time.”

Speed was a factor in deadly Toronto crash, officers say

The tributes come days after Toronto police investigated a fatal motorcycle collision in the city. In that case, officers were called to the area of Royal York Road and Judson Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 27 after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pole.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators later indicated speed was believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Police have not publicly identified the victim involved in any fatal collision connected to Camacho’s death. When contacted by CityNews, investigators declined to comment, citing a policy of not identifying victims of fatal crashes.

“The Ontario Legislative Assembly is mourning the reported death of Joshua Camacho, a Peace Officer who served at Queen’s Park for the past three years,” read his online obituary. “According to the statement provided, Camacho died in a motor vehicle accident, leaving colleagues, friends, and loved ones grieving an unexpected loss. During his time at the Legislative Assembly, Joshua was described as a dependable and professional member of the Peace Officer team.”

The Legislative Protective Service is responsible for security at Queen’s Park and throughout Ontario’s Legislative Precinct, providing protection for elected officials, staff, visitors and the historic legislature building.

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