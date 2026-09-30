Toronto votes Oct. 26: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 30, 2026 2:38 pm.

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 26 in Canada’s largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and ultimately how the City prioritizes where it spends its money.

You can vote in Toronto’s municipal elections if you are a Canadian citizen 18 years or older and live in the city, provided you are not prohibited from voting under any law. You can also vote if you don’t live in Toronto but own or rent property in the city.

Students who attend an educational institution in Toronto but call another Ontario municipality home are eligible to vote in both the municipalities. Ensure you vote in the Toronto ward you live in, not where your school is located.

Toronto residents who study in another Ontario municipality might be eligible to vote in both places, but check with the City Clerk of the municipality where you’re attending school to confirm.

Before you vote, you’ll need to ensure you’re on the voters list, know which ward you live in, what identification documents you might need and when and where to vote.

Voter’s List

Being on the voter’s list makes the voting process faster and smoother. If you were on the voter’s list before Sept. 20, your voter information card (VIC) will be mailed to you.

You can add yourself to the voter’s list, update your information and download or print your voter information card if you did not get it by mail by using the City of Toronto’s MyVote tool.

The deadline to make changes to the voter’s list is 7 p.m. on Oct. 11. Thereafter you can add or update your information on the voter’s list at your polling station during advance polls or on election day.

Note: If you are not on the voter’s list, you can still vote if you meet the eligibility criteria described above.

When to vote

Election Day: Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance polls: Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail-in voting deadline: Packages must be received by Toronto Elections on Oct. 14 by 12 p.m.

Voter’s list deadline: Additions or updates to the voter’s list must be submitted by 7 p.m. on Oct. 11. Thereafter you can only make changes at your voting location.

Where to vote

Toronto is divided into 25 wards and where you cast your ballot depends on which ward you live in.

Use the City of Toronto’s address lookup tool to find your ward.

Each ward has numerous voting places and your specific voting location is listed on your voter information card or can be found through the MyVote tool.

What to bring to vote

When you go to vote, take a piece of identification with you that has your name and Toronto address on it to show the election official. It does not need to be photo ID.

You can use the following documents as ID in order to vote:

  • Identification issued by the Government of Canada or Ontario such as a passport, driver’s licence or Ontario ID card, hospital records and tax documents.
  • Bank issued documents like an account statement, credit card statement, cancelled personalized cheque or a loan agreement.
  • Any utility bill like hydro, water, gas, telephone or cable TV
  • Any document issues by your employer including a cheque stub, T4 statement, pay receipt, statement of direct deposit from Ontario Works (OW) or Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).

Also take your voter identification card if you received it in the mail or printed it out. While a VIC is not mandatory to vote, it speeds up the process by confirming to election officials that you are on the voter’s list.

For more information about voting in Toronto’s upcoming municipal elections including a list of candidates, click here.

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