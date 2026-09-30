What’s open/closed on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Posted September 30, 2026 9:34 am.
As Canada marks its fifth National Day of Truth and Reconciliation with events and ceremonies across the country, there will be some closures in place as the day is federal statutory holiday. However, it is not a provincial one in Ontario.
Here are some places that will be open and closed on Wednesday.
Banks
All banks and financial institutions will be closed on Wednesday.
Transit
TTC and GO Transit operate on a regular schedule on Wednesday
Government services
Government of Canada offices and buildings will be closed Wednesday. Some ServiceOntario locations will also be closed so check the location before going.
All Toronto Public Libraries are closed on Wenesday.
Grocery stores
Most grocery stores will be open on Wednesday. Check your local establishment’s hours.
Malls/shopping centres
Most malls and shopping centres will be open on Wednesday.
LCBO/The Beer Store
Most LCBOs will open at noon on Wednesday and close at their regular hours.. The Beer Store’s hours will remain unchanged.
Attractions
- Canada’s Wonderland – closed
- The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) – open
- Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) – open
- The Gardiner Museum – open
- CN Tower – open
- Ripley’s Aquarium – open
- Toronto Zoo – open
- Hockey Hall of Fame – open
- The Distillery Historic District – open