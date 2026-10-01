4 arrested, 10 allegedly stolen vehicles recovered in 407 ETR fraud scheme: Peel police

Four people from across the GTA are facing charges after a Peel Regional Police investigation into a vehicle registration fraud scheme that investigators say is linked to more than $100,000 in unpaid 407 ETR tolls.

Ten allegedly stolen vehicles that had been re-vinned, with an estimated value of $750,000, were recovered as part of the investigation, dubbed Project Octane.

Two of the 10 allegedly stolen vehicles recovered in Project Octance. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Launched in May 2026, the probe focused on the suspected use of fraudulent documents at several ServiceOntario locations by multiple people.

Peel police worked in collaboration with the Ministry of Transporation and 407 ETR to look into allegations related to vehicle registrations and licence plates as well as the use of documents submitted during transactions at ServiceOntario.

The investigation revealed that the plates were registered to “fictitious companies,” which allowed the users of the plates to get away with racking up unpaid toll and parking fees, including more than $100,000 407 ETR dues.

Four people were arrested and are facing multiple charges:

Haroon Qayumzada, 31, of Caledon, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and three counts of use of forged documents

Gajan Karunanithy, 35, of Brampton, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of use of forged documents

Tariq Hameed, 53, of Milton is charged with use of forged documents

Ismail Ismail, 37, of Toronto is charged with use of forged documents

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information should contact investigators with the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau.