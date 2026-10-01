Budget watchdog says Alto rail construction could cost more than Ottawa predicts

OTTAWA — The federal budget watchdog says construction of a high-speed rail line between Toronto and Québec City could cost more than Ottawa’s estimate.

The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer released a report this morning that attempts to put a dollar figure on the federal government’s proposed Alto high-speed rail corridor.

Ottawa has released project cost estimates of between $60 billion and $90 billion, but the PBO believes the price tag will range from $75 billion to $113 billion.

The PBO says the experiences in other jurisdictions show there’s a lot of uncertainty involved in large infrastructure projects and cutting through the rocky Canadian Shield will pose engineering challenges.

The budget office’s projections exclude a potential Kingston stop along the Ontario–Quebec route, which would add to the cost and complexity of the project.

The federal Conservative party has already called the Liberal proposal a costly “boondoggle” and members of the Bloc Québécois fear the project is being rushed through without proper consideration.