Calgary puppeteer collective among finalists for $100K Siminovitch theatre prize

TORONTO — A collective of puppeteers is once again among the finalists for Canada’s richest theatre award.

The Siminovitch Prize announced the four finalists Thursday for the $100,000 award that goes to a mid-career theatre artist or ensemble.

They include the Calgary-based Old Trout Puppet Workshop, which is known for intricately carved wooden puppets and was also in the running for the prize in 2024.

The Trouts, as they are known, have toured their work internationally — including “Famous Puppet Death Scenes” — and designed shows for other theatre companies, including a 2016 production of “Twelfth Night” at the National Arts Centre.

Also in the running are Sherry J. Yoon and Jay Dodge, the artistic directors of Vancouver’s Boca del Lupo, which puts on performances in unexpected places, including public parks and shipping containers.

Montreal-based director and set designer Catherine Bourgeois, who co-founded the theatre company Joe Jack et John, is also a finalist.

Rounding out the list is Olivier Kemeid, a playwright, novelist, director and actor from Montreal who has been a finalist for the Governor General’s Literary Awards four times.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 30, and will be invited to choose a protege, who will receive $25,000.