Eric Lombardi withdraws from Ontario Liberal leadership race, endorses Lee Fairclough

Eric Lombardi is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 1, 2026 8:03 am.

Housing advocate Eric Lombardi has dropped out of the Ontario Liberal leadership race just over a month before online voting is set to begin.

In a statement posted to X Wednesday evening, Lombardi said he did not have the confidence in fundraising to finish the race without taking on debt.

“I always knew that running as a young, unelected candidate would be a tough sell,” Lombardi wrote in his statement. “I know some people will be disappointed. But I feel incredibly proud about the campaign we ran and the ideas we advanced.”

He added he will continue to keep looking for new opportunities to serve the party, Ontario and Canada.

In his statement, he also endorsed MPP Lee Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore. Fairclough is a first-term MPP and serves as the Liberal critic on addictions and homelessness, hospitals and mental health. 

“[Fairclough’s] attitude, grit and potential has made me confident in her leadership,” said Lombardi in his endorsement. He added that he has offered to serve as a formal advisor to Fairclough on economic, housing, and infrastructure issues.

Lombardi’s exit leaves just four candidates vying for the top seat in the Ontario Liberal Party. Fairclough is facing off against former Liberal MP and cabinet member Navdeep Bains, Don Valley West MPP Stephanie Bowman and former political staffer Dylan Marando.

Online voting for the new leader will begin Nov. 9 and end on Nov. 20 with the winner being chosen on Nov. 21.

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