4 people hospitalized, driver arrested after single vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Milton

Four people have been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the highway at Regional Road 25 just before 1 a.m. for reports of a serious collision in the area.

Police say two rear passengers were ejected and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and front passenger suffered minor injuries. All four occupants were taken to hospital.

The driver has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving, OPP say.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours at Regional Road 25 but reopened just after 7:30 a.m.