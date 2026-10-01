Jewish teachers file human rights complaints against 4 Ontario school boards, 2 unions

Twelve Jewish teachers and educators have filed human rights applications against four Ontario school boards and two teachers’ unions, alleging systemic antisemitism and discrimination in their workplaces.

The applications, filed Thursday with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, name several school boards and unions.

Among them are the Toronto District School Board, York Region District School Board, Simcoe County District School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation are also named in the applications.

In a news release on Thursday, the applicants allege experiencing discrimination because of their ethnicity. They also allege the institutions responsible for their workplaces failed to act when discrimination was reported and, in some cases, penalized them for reporting it.

“For too long, Jewish teachers in Ontario have gone to work facing antisemitism, and when they asked their school boards and unions for help, they were ignored and in some cases faced reprisal,” Kathryn Marshall said, representing the applicants. “These educators are standing up today because they refuse to stay silent any longer. The institutions responsible for protecting them must be held accountable.”

The media release sent on behalf of the applicants points to recent incidents involving Ontario’s Jewish community. On Sept. 21, Yom Kippur, a police officer was critically injured in a shooting outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville.

The applicants are seeking $150,000 each in general damages for discrimination, as well as compensation for psychological counselling.

They are also asking the tribunal to order the respondents to develop “transparent and enforceable policies” to combat systemic antisemitism, with input from the Jewish community.

Michelle Outmezguine, an educator and ETFO member is among the applicants. She says unions and school boards silenced and disciplined Jewish educators for speaking up.

“It is a double standard and it is unacceptable,” Outmezguine said.

The applications were filed Oct. 1, 2026.

The allegations contained in the applications have not been adjudicated by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.