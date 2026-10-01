Man wanted since 2023 in Peel attempted murder investigation arrested in Manitoba

Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 36, has been arrested in Manitoba after being wanted for over three years in connection to an attempted murder investigation. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 1, 2026 7:18 am.

A man that has been wanted by Peel police since 2023 in connection to an attempted murder investigation has been arrested in Manitoba.

Police say the investigation began when officers responded to a shooting in Brampton in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road on Feb. 3, 2022.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Over a year later, on May 8, 2023, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations across the GTA in which they seized five firearms, around 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and significant quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

After the investigation, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Nakeem Jamar Johnson on multiple charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, along with multiple weapon and drug charges.

On Sept. 22, Johnson, 36, was arrested in Cross Lake, a northern community in Manitoba, with the help of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

He has been transported from Winnipeg to Brampton where he was held for a bail hearing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three-horse race between Parrish, Tedjo and Crombie in Mississauga mayoral election: poll

The three-way race to be the next Mississauga mayor is expected to come down to the wire with just five points separating the top candidates among decided voters, a new poll indicates. The new poll...

2h ago

4 people hospitalized, driver arrested after single vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Milton

Four people have been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the highway at Regional Road 25...

2h ago

Man found with gunshot wound inside Etobicoke home

A man has been taken to hospital after being found inside an Etobicoke home with a gunshot wound. Toronto police were called to Kipling Avenue and Burnamthorpe Road around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. The...

1h ago

Police investigating after vehicle with 'gunfire damage' crashes into tree in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police were called to the intersection of International Boulevard and Carlingview...

12m ago

Top Stories

Three-horse race between Parrish, Tedjo and Crombie in Mississauga mayoral election: poll

The three-way race to be the next Mississauga mayor is expected to come down to the wire with just five points separating the top candidates among decided voters, a new poll indicates. The new poll...

2h ago

4 people hospitalized, driver arrested after single vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Milton

Four people have been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the highway at Regional Road 25...

2h ago

Man found with gunshot wound inside Etobicoke home

A man has been taken to hospital after being found inside an Etobicoke home with a gunshot wound. Toronto police were called to Kipling Avenue and Burnamthorpe Road around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. The...

1h ago

Police investigating after vehicle with 'gunfire damage' crashes into tree in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police were called to the intersection of International Boulevard and Carlingview...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos