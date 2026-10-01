Man wanted since 2023 in Peel attempted murder investigation arrested in Manitoba

A man that has been wanted by Peel police since 2023 in connection to an attempted murder investigation has been arrested in Manitoba.

Police say the investigation began when officers responded to a shooting in Brampton in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road on Feb. 3, 2022.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Over a year later, on May 8, 2023, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations across the GTA in which they seized five firearms, around 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and significant quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

After the investigation, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Nakeem Jamar Johnson on multiple charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, along with multiple weapon and drug charges.

On Sept. 22, Johnson, 36, was arrested in Cross Lake, a northern community in Manitoba, with the help of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

He has been transported from Winnipeg to Brampton where he was held for a bail hearing.