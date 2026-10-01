Mississauga Fire Fighters Association endorses Bonnie Crombie for mayor

Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks during the Ontario election debate in North Bay on Friday February 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 1, 2026 5:06 am.

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie has secured the endorsement of the city’s fire fighters association.

The group said Crombie’s community safety plan will strengthen emergency services, improve 911 response times and invest in mental-health support.

“Firefighters know that keeping a community safe takes leadership, preparation and a willingness to listen to the people on the front lines,” Chris Vacaroe, President of the Mississauga Fire Fighters Association wrote in a statement.

“We are endorsing Bonnie Crombie because we trust her to work with us, support our members and make the safety of Mississauga families a priority,” he added.

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Crombie previously held the City’s top job from 2014 to 2024, but left that position to lead the Ontario Liberal Party.

After bringing the Liberals to a third-place finish in the 2025 Ontario general election and failing to secure a seat in the legislature, the party triggered a leadership review.

Crombie received 57 per cent support, but the lacklustre results led to her resignation as OLP leader at the beginning of this year.

She’s now looking to return to her old job as mayor of Mississauga and will face off against incumbent mayor Carolyn Parrish.

“Our firefighters are there when families face their worst moments. I am honoured to have their trust and support,” Crombie said. 

“Residents deserve to feel safe, and our first responders deserve a mayor who listens and acts. I will back the people who protect us and take responsibility for delivering a safer Mississauga,” she added.

Voters will head to the polls on Monday, October 26, 2026.

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