No injuries reported after shots fired in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East area just after 3 p.m.

Investigators say they located “proof of firearm discharge” in a parking lot, and that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The fleeing vehicle was then involved in a multiple vehicle collision at Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Ave East, where the suspects fled the scene on foot, according to police.

No serious injuries were reported from that incident.