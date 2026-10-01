No injuries reported after shots fired in Scarborough
Posted October 1, 2026 4:31 pm.
Last Updated October 1, 2026 5:05 pm.
Toronto police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East area just after 3 p.m.
Investigators say they located “proof of firearm discharge” in a parking lot, and that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The fleeing vehicle was then involved in a multiple vehicle collision at Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Ave East, where the suspects fled the scene on foot, according to police.
No serious injuries were reported from that incident.